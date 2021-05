ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — As the conclusion of the high school year comes, it becomes that time for local prep athletes to sign their letters of intent to take their athletic and academic talents to the next level.

On Friday, Rockford Lutheran’s Evan Weavel and Tag Habedank did just that. Weavel will play baseball at Highland Community College and Habedank will play football at UW-Platteville.

Both seniors join a long list of Lutheran standouts to compete in college.