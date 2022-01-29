Lutheran’s Mikayla Huffine has developed a ‘family’-type bond with Coach Joni Carlson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — From a very young age, Mikayla Huffine was destined to be a point guard. Her father recognized at a very early age her ability to handle the basketball.

“[My Dad] always tells me this story. He was at the Y[MCA], he always played basketball, and I was on the side chilling, dribbling a ball,” said Huffine. “I had never touched a ball before. My dad was playing and he saw that, and he said, ‘Mikayla go dribble up and down the court and come back.’ I didn’t lose the ball at all so from then on he was like you have a gift. So he always pushed me.”

It was a sport the two bonded over, and as one of her coaches all her life, he nurtured that love of the game in her.

“He’s like my biggest inspiration with basketball, he’s the one who brought it to me. He came up with the name ‘Baby Buckets’,” said Huffine. “I would average like 25 points per game, nobody could stop me, but I had no experience with basketball. It was just in me naturally.”

When the time came for Mikayla to play in high school, Lutheran’s long-time girls basketball coach, Joni Carlson, noticed that drive.

“As a freshman? I was like, ‘she’s small, but she’s feisty.’ She had been around the game,” said Carlson. “I could see her passion and her love for the game was there, and her willingness to learn, and get better, and grow. The sky was the limit and she’d put the time in.”

And that’s just what Huffine did. Over the last four years, Mikayla developed her game and became a star. In a game earlier this season she joined an elite club of Lutheran greats when she scored her 1,000th career point.

“It’s definitely one of my biggest accomplishments,” said Huffine. “It put confidence in myself, because I do struggle with feeling like I’m not good enough, so knowing that I am a good player and just having that confidence in myself, it really built that.”

As her coach, Carlson has seen that growth, both on the court as well as off of it, and that has built an unbreakable bond between them.

“It’s more than just a coach, she’s like family to me,” said Huffine. “With the whole recruiting process with college, I always think, ‘I want a coach like Joni,’ because we’re so close, and it’s more than just basketball.”

“I’m not trying to get choked up, but yeah, she’s a tough player,” said Carlson. “I’d like to say I build relationships with all my players through the program, but she definitely has a special place in my heart.”

For Mikayla, she realizes the end of her chapter at Lutheran is nearing and is doing her best to soak it all in.

“Every game, or even after practice I’m like I have to treat it like it’s my last because it’s coming to an end,” said Huffine. “Then I know senior night’s coming up, and I realize I only have a month left, so it’s sad.”

Huffine will continue to develop her game at the next level, but she’ll never be too far from her high school coach.

“It’s just one of those lifetime friendships that hopefully we will always maintain, that coach-player relationship,” said Carlson. “She knows that’s always first with me, relationships first, business second. That’s her legacy. She’ll always have a special place in my heart and in this school.”