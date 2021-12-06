Lutheran’s Raymond, former Freeport stars lead IBCA Hall of Fame class

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Several former Rockford area basketball players and one coach have been selected for induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) Hall of Fame next year.

The inductees include three former Freeport standouts: Kim Hughes, Kerry Hughes and Jamal Meeks.

Kim and Kerry Hughes were 6’11 twins who were All-Conference players for the Pretzels in the late 1960s into 1970. Both went on to play at the University of Wisconsin where they were starters. Both players were drafted into the NBA. Kerry Hughes didn’t play in the NBA, but Kim played six seasons in the NBA and the ABA.

Meeks was a standout point guard for the Pretzels. His senior year in 1987-88 he averaged 18.4 points per game, and he led the Pretzels to the Northern Illinois Conference Championship. He then went on to play at Indiana for Bobby Knight.

Also voted into the IBCA Hall of Fame is former Rockford Lutheran point guard Stephanie Raymond. She was a four-year starter for the Crusaders. Her senior season in 2002-03 she averaged 25 points and six assists per game along with 6.1 steals. She was named first team All-State. Raymond then went on to shine at NIU where she averaged 14.9 points per game during her career. When she graduated she was the fifth leading scorer in NIU history.

Raymond was then drafted in the second round of the WNBA Draft by the Chicago Sky in 2007. She played 20 games for the Sky that season. Raymond then played professionally overseas.

Following is a list of all the local individuals selected for induction into the IBCA Hall of Fame. The induction ceremonies will be held at Illinois State april 30, 2022.

Rockford Area Inductees:

(Players)

Jorge Acosta-Rock Falls

Bryan Boerjan-Rock Falls

Caryn (Brune) Goss-Rochelle

Mike Floyd-Harlem

Cal Glover-Rockford West

Kerry Hughes-Freeport

Kim Hughes-Freeport

Jamal Meeks-Freeport

Stephanie Raymond-Rockford Lutheran

Peter Scalia-South Beloit

Jonathan Schneiderman-Forreston

Brian Vance-Rock Falls

(Coaches)

Jack McCarthy-South Beloit/Belvidere