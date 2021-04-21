Lutheran’s Zach Derus named second team All-State by AP

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Rockford Lutheran point guard Zach Derus led the Crusaders to a 16-0 record. Now he’s receiving accolades for that.

Wednesday he was named to the AP All-State second team for Class 2A in Illinois. He previously had received All-State honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Derus averaged 17 points per game in his senior season on a combination of three-point shots, drives, and fast break points. He also joined Lutheran’s 1,000 point club this season.

Also in Class 2A Marengo junior Matthew Volkening received All-State Honorable Mention. Following are the AP All-State picks for Class 1a involving our local players.

Class 1A All-State first team
Drew Gaston, Indian Creek
Class 1A All-State honorable mention:
Kellen Henze-Eastland
Cameron Russell, Indian Creek
Treyton Selman, Milledgeville

