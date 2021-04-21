Lutheran’s Zach Derus named second team All-State by AP

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- David Greenberg and Scott Leber look ahead to the sixth and final week of the high school football season in the Rockford area.

This episode includes a look ahead to the Harlem-East NIC-10 Championship game Friday night plus the rest of the weekend action. We also have interviews with DuPec quarterback Hunter Hoffman and with Rockford East running back C.J. Berry.

Plus we look back at our week 5 'Stat Stuffers', we name our week 5 MVP, and we have our top five plays from week five.

To view this video click on the media player. Look for it each week during the season at mystateline.com, on the WTVO YouTube page and on our social media accounts.