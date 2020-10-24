Martino, Winnebago girls dominate Oregon 1A Regional

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago girls cross country team went into the Class 1A Oregon Regional as heavy favorites Saturday, and they didn’t disappoint. They captured the championship finishing 44 points ahead of second place Rockford Christian on a near perfect day weather-wise for the event at Oregon Park West.

Senior Natalia Martina again led Winnebago. She finished the 3 mile course in 18:54.2 well ahead of East Dubuque’s Hailey Heiar who finished in 19:04. It was a very satisfying win for Martino.

“My goal today was to try to be able to win it again because then I would be the four-time regional champion and I was able to accomplish that,” said Martino.

Winnebago placed its top five runners in the top 11 places. Marrissa Roggensack (3rd), Renee Rittmeyer (4th), Sophia Martino (6th) and Maddie Bertram (11th) rounded out that top five for the Indians.

Rockford Christian was led by Kelly Giardina in fifth place (20:32.4) and Emma Joiner in tenth place (21:24.1)

Winnebago and Rockford Christian advance to next weeks Sectional Meet at Seneca as do Oregon, Eastland and Byron.



NOTE: Highlights tonight on Fox 39 after the World Series and on WTVO 17 at 10.

Team Results (Girls 1A at Oregon)