Mat Parker most likely out as athletic director for District 205

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Rockford Public School District 205 could have new leadership in its athletic department. The man who has overseen the department is most likely gone. That man is Mat Parker. A spokesperson for District 205 tells me only that Parker is on administrative leave. No further information can be provided by the district because it’s a personnel matter.



In a phone conversation with me Monday afternoon Parker wouldn’t confirm or deny that he’s no longer with the school district. He says he’s not able to reveal much at this time.

Parker did tell me though that quote, “I love Rockford, and I’ll always fight for the kids and coaches.”



Parker also said that in his time with District 205 he’s passed up a lot of other job opportunities, because he was committed to his job with the district.



Parker has overseen the athletics programs at the four high schools in District 205 Auburn, East, Guilford and Jefferson.



Parker has made some dynamic changes with District 205 athletics over the past decade. He started the District 205 Tip-Off Classic basketball tournament that has brought in top teams during Thanksgiving week to start the season.



He also started the Chicagoland Summer Showcase Tournament that has brought in top teams from several states during the summer for a tournament that has been held at Rock Valley College and at the UW-Health Sports Factory. Big-time college coaches have come to that to scout high school kids. Michigan State’s Tom Izzo was one of the coaches here this past summer.



There’s also the Rumble in the Rock event. One Saturday in January when the boys and girls basketball teams at the four Rockford Public High Schools face each other at Rock Valley College.



Parker also got the ball rolling on the District 205 Sports Hall of Fame. That event typically takes place in February at a local hotel banquet room. It honors top athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to District 205 athletics.



Parker is 47 years old. He tells me he always makes decisions that are best for himself and his family. Before taking the job with District 205 he was the head varsity boys basketball coach at South Beloit.