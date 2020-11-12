Mendota makes it official….it’s leaving the Big Northern Conference

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Big Northern Conference is losing one of its member schools. Mendota will be departing for the Three Rivers Conference next year.

Mendota has been in the Big Northern Conference since 2012. Mendota Athletic Director Steve Hanson, who also doubles as the President of the BNC tells me the reason for the switch is travel. “This will drastically cut down on our travel for our teams and families.We have nothing but good things to say about the Big Northern. It was simply a move to help our kids, families, and communities.”

Mendota will be joining the Rock Division of the Three Rivers Conference which includes Peru St. Bede, Spring Valley Hall, Bureau Valley, Sterling Newman and Kewanee.

With the departure of Mendota in 2021-22 the Big Northern Conference will be left with ten member schools, only nine of them play football though since BNC member Rockford Christian doesn’t compete in the Big Northern in that one sport. It did from 2012 through 2017, but the last two years Rockford Christian’s football team has competed in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.

Will Rockford Christian consider taking another shot at competing in football in the BNC? Will the BNC pursue another member school to try to keep that round number of ten conference schools in football, or will the BNC be content with nine football-playing schools which would allow teams to schedule one non-conference football game each season?

Genoa-Kingston Athletic Director Philip Jerbi tells me it’s too soon to say. “Nothing has been officially discussed as of yet as we have not had a conference meeting since the announcement,” he said in an email.