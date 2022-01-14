MLK Tournament action to unfold around the Rockford area Saturday

The Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday means lots of MLK Tournament basketball action around the Rockford area Saturday and Monday. Here is a look at the tournament schedules from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 and the rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).



HONONEGAH BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT

(Saturday Games/Varsity)

12:00 Hononegah vs. Normal West

1:30 Neuqua Valley vs. Normal Community

4:30 Normal West vs. Neuqua Valley

6:00 Hononegah vs. Normal Community

(No games Monday)



JEFFERSON BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT

(Saturday Games/Varsity)

10:00 Harlem vs. Winnebago

11:30 Batavia vs. Thornton Fractional South

1:00 Chicago Bogan vs. Guilford

2:30 Jefferson vs. TBD

4:00 Thornton Fractional South vs. Harlem

5:30 Guilford vs. Batavia

7:00 Jefferson vs. Chicago Bogan

(Monday Games/Varsity)

9:00 Byron vs. Jefferson

10:30 Guilford vs. Normal

12:00 Jefferson vs. Thornton Fractional South

1:30 Batavia vs. Chicago Bogan

3:00 Thornton Fractional South vs. Guilford

4:30 Harlem vs. Batavia

6:00 Chicago Bogan vs. Boylan

7:30 Lutheran vs. Harlem



PECATONICA BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT

(Saturday Games/Varsity)

9:00 Scales Mound vs. Durand

10:30 Eastland vs. Chicago Intrinsic

12:00 Pecatonica vs. Galena

1:30 East Dubuque vs. Polo

3:00 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

4:30 Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 2

6:00 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4

7:30 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4

(Monday Games/Varsity)

3:00 Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7

4:30 Consolation Championship

6:00 Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8

7:30 Championship Game



SOUTH BELOIT BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT

(Saturday Varsity Games)

9:00 Mooseheart vs. AFC

10:30 Stillman Valley vs. North Boone

12:00 Forreston vs. Harvard

1:30 AFC vs. North Boone

3:00 Harvest Christian vs. Stillman Valley

4:30 South Beloit vs. Forreston

(Monday Varsity Games)

9:00 Forreston vs. Alden-Hebron

10:30 South Beloit vs. Harvard

12:00 Stillman Valley vs. AFC

1:30 North Boone vs. Harvest Christian

3:00 Alden Hebron vs. TBD

4:30 5th Place Game TBD

6:00 3rd Place Game TBD

7;30 Championship Game TBD



BYRON GIRLS MLK TOURNAMENT

(Saturday)

9:00 Byron vs. Durand

10:30 Spring Valley Hall vs. Rosary

12:00 Galena vs. Peru St. Bede

1:30 Forreston vs. Harlem

3:00 Rosary vs. Byron

3:00 Durand vs. Spring Valley Hall (at Byron Middle School)

4:30 Harlem vs. Galena

4:30 Peru St. Bede vs. Forreston (At Byron Middle School)

(Monday)

10:00 Byron vs. Spring Valley Hall

10:00 Galena vs. Forreston (at Byron Middle School)

11:30 Harlem vs. Peru St. Bede

11:30 Rosary vs. Durand (at Byron Middle School)

1:00 2 games TBD

2:30 2 games TBD





