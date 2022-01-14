MLK Tournament action to unfold around the Rockford area Saturday

The Martin Luther King Holiday on Monday means lots of MLK Tournament basketball action around the Rockford area Saturday and Monday. Here is a look at the tournament schedules from the “Overtime” team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg. (Catch “Overtime” live at 11 p.m. Friday nights on Fox 39 and the rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 on Fox 39).
HONONEGAH BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT
(Saturday Games/Varsity)
12:00 Hononegah vs. Normal West
1:30 Neuqua Valley vs. Normal Community
4:30 Normal West vs. Neuqua Valley
6:00 Hononegah vs. Normal Community
(No games Monday)
JEFFERSON BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT
(Saturday Games/Varsity)
10:00 Harlem vs. Winnebago
11:30 Batavia vs. Thornton Fractional South
1:00 Chicago Bogan vs. Guilford
2:30 Jefferson vs. TBD
4:00 Thornton Fractional South vs. Harlem
5:30 Guilford vs. Batavia
7:00 Jefferson vs. Chicago Bogan
(Monday Games/Varsity)
9:00 Byron vs. Jefferson
10:30 Guilford vs. Normal
12:00 Jefferson vs. Thornton Fractional South
1:30 Batavia vs. Chicago Bogan
3:00 Thornton Fractional South vs. Guilford
4:30 Harlem vs. Batavia
6:00 Chicago Bogan vs. Boylan
7:30 Lutheran vs. Harlem
PECATONICA BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT
(Saturday Games/Varsity)
9:00 Scales Mound vs. Durand
10:30 Eastland vs. Chicago Intrinsic
12:00 Pecatonica vs. Galena
1:30 East Dubuque vs. Polo
3:00 Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2
4:30 Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 2
6:00 Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4
7:30 Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4
(Monday Games/Varsity)
3:00 Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7
4:30 Consolation Championship
6:00 Loser Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8
7:30 Championship Game
SOUTH BELOIT BOYS MLK TOURNAMENT
(Saturday Varsity Games)
9:00 Mooseheart vs. AFC
10:30 Stillman Valley vs. North Boone
12:00 Forreston vs. Harvard
1:30 AFC vs. North Boone
3:00 Harvest Christian vs. Stillman Valley
4:30 South Beloit vs. Forreston
(Monday Varsity Games)
9:00 Forreston vs. Alden-Hebron
10:30 South Beloit vs. Harvard
12:00 Stillman Valley vs. AFC
1:30 North Boone vs. Harvest Christian
3:00 Alden Hebron vs. TBD
4:30 5th Place Game TBD
6:00 3rd Place Game TBD
7;30 Championship Game TBD
BYRON GIRLS MLK TOURNAMENT
(Saturday)
9:00 Byron vs. Durand
10:30 Spring Valley Hall vs. Rosary
12:00 Galena vs. Peru St. Bede
1:30 Forreston vs. Harlem
3:00 Rosary vs. Byron
3:00 Durand vs. Spring Valley Hall (at Byron Middle School)
4:30 Harlem vs. Galena
4:30 Peru St. Bede vs. Forreston (At Byron Middle School)
(Monday)
10:00 Byron vs. Spring Valley Hall
10:00 Galena vs. Forreston (at Byron Middle School)
11:30 Harlem vs. Peru St. Bede
11:30 Rosary vs. Durand (at Byron Middle School)
1:00 2 games TBD
2:30 2 games TBD
