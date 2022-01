PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Pecatonica Indians girls basketball team was red-hot from beyond the arc on Saturday in a down-to-the-wire, one-point 46-45 win over the Orangeville Broncos. That was the Broncos first Northwest Upstate Illini Conference loss of the season.

Orangeville’s talented freshman Whitney Sullivan had 20 points despite the loss. Pec’s Lauren Mellentine filled up 17 points.