Neitz strikes out 11 on the mound, hits three-run home run for Harlem in win over Hononegah

ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The last time the Harlem Huskies and the Hononegah Indians met on the softball diamond, Harlem edged Hononegah 5-2. On Wednesday night they met for a rematch and looked to remain undefeated on the season.

Harlem senior pitcher Cheyenne Nietz was the story in the Huskies 3-0 shut out victory. On the mound, Nietz struck out 11 Indian batters in a complete game effort, walking just three batters. It’s not just her pitching that led the way, she scored the games only runs when she smashed a three-run home run to left-center field.

Afterwards she discussed the feeling of breaking the game’s scoreless tie.

“Well it came off the bat pretty high so I wasn’t positive that it was going over, but it felt good,” said Nietz. “It was a little bit of relief. But, like I said, I couldn’t let that get over my head. We still had more innings after that. I still had to go out and do my job on the mound as well.”

With the win, Harlem remains unbeaten at 10-0, while Hononegah falls to 12-3.

