(WTVO/WQRF) -- A judge in Wheaton has ruled in favor of the IHSA blocking a request for a temporary restraining order against the IHSA. Judge Paul Fullerton took the action Thursday in the DuPage County Circuit court.

Three parents hopeful of seeing a return of the fall contact sports of football, volleyball and soccer were seeking the restraining order. They charged that the IHSA acted against its by-laws by changing the sports seasons without a vote of its member schools due to the pandemic.