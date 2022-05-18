HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The ultimate goal of high school track and field athletes is to qualify for the State Meet. That’s what some NIC-10 athletes were aiming for Wednesday evening at the 3A boys Sectional at Huntley High School. The top two finishers in each event and those that hit State qualifying times and distances advanced to State.

To view highlights of the meet watch the media player above. Following is a list of some of the top performances by our local athletes.

TOP PERFORMANCES BY LOCAL ATHLETES

100m run-1st Nico Bertolino (Belvidere North sophomore) 10.96

2nd Tristen Powers (Belvidere North senior) 11.07

200m run-1st Mike Smith (Guilford junior) 22.40

2nd Nico Bertolino (Belv. North sophomore) 22.43

400m run-2nd Braeden Brown (Belv. North sophomore) 52.00

800m run-2nd Philip Winkelman (Hononegah senior) 1:59.66

1600m run-1st Cden Mcnulty (Belv. North senior) 4:27.64

2nd Brandon Lawson (Guilford sophomore) 4:29.44

1110m hurdles-3rd Brandon Ferguson (Auburn junior) 15.85

4×100 relay-1st East (Dotson, Catlin, Crawford, Gray) 42.79

2nd Belv. North (Mehlig, Bertolino, Brown, Powers) 42.92

4×200 relay-2nd East (Catlin, Lewis, Crawford, Gray) 1:30.97

4×400 relay-1st East (Lewis, Beuno, Lang, Catlin) 3:26.80

Discus-1st Riley Lundgren (Harlem senior) 52.30m

High Jump-3rd-Zane Cattage (Guilford senior) 1.80

Long Jump-1st Javius Catlin (East sophomore) 6.93m

2nd Tristen Powers (Belv. North senior) 6.56m

Triple Jump-1st Chauncey Jackson (Jefferson sophomore) 13.11m