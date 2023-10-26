BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North swept its way through conference play in the NIC-10 going 18-0. Now the Blue Thunder have swept through their own Class 3A Regional defeating Belvidere and now Woodstock North.



The Blue Thunder defeated Woodstock North for the championship Thursday evening 25-18, 25-19. That gives the Blue Thunder 31 wins overall on the season, and it puts the Blue Thunder in the 3A Woodstock North Sectional next week.



