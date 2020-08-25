NIC-10 issues spectator and participant guidelines for fall sports

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The NIC-10 Conference has established safety protocol guidelines for spectators, athletes and all participants for fall athletic events. NIC-10 President and Hononegah Principal Chad Dougherty sent out the following news release Tuesday:

To ensure the health and wellness of student athletes, coaches, and officials at NIC-10

athletic contests this fall, the NIC-10 Principals and Athletic Directors require spectators to

follow IHSA guidelines below while spectating at Golf, and Tennis events. Spectators may

be permitted at cross country events if approved by host school or venue. Spectators are

not permitted at Swimming & Diving events due to capacity limits at facilities across the

NIC-10.

IHSA General Requirements and Considerations for Golf, Tennis, and Cross Country

at approved venues:

● All IHSA Return to Play Phase 4 Guidelines must be adhered to.

● Social distancing between individuals of at least 6 feet must be maintained at all

times. Handshakes, fist bumps, hugging, etc. are not permissible.

● Event Capacity – Student participants, coaches, timers, and paid/volunteer meet

officials are restricted to a combined total of 50 (spectators are not included in

participant count).

● Spectators are permitted at events as long as they maintain social distancing

throughout the event as outlined in the IHSA Return to Play Phase 4 Guidelines .

● Spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs from home for outdoor

activities.

● Depending on the venue, spectators may be assigned to specific viewing areas

● Spectators must wear face coverings at all times.

Your assistance in keeping athletes, coaches, and officials healthy and safe is appreciated.

In the event school officials need to address individuals not following the guidelines above,

please note that violators may be required to leave the event. Further instances may result

in the removal of spectator privileges. In the event, additional violations are reported, the

related student athlete may be suspended from participation to ensure safety.

The current guidance continues to be fluid, and we will review our procedure and

expectations regarding spectators as the situation allows.

Health and safety are the top priority of the conference, and we appreciate your support.