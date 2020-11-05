NIC-10 makes it official, the high school basketball season is being delayed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) The NIC-10 Conference made it official late Thursday afternoon. The boys and girls basketball seasons will not start at scheduled later this month due to concerns over the health of the athletes and coaches and due to liability concerns.

Following is the official news release that was sent out by the conference’s athletic directors and NIC-10 President Chad Dougherty the Principal at Hononegah.

[NEWS RELEASE]

We appreciate your understanding and patience as districts work through the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

You may have seen recent press regarding the different positions being taken by the Governor’s office, Illinois State Board of Education, and the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) regarding high school athletics.

While we know many families and athletes were hoping the conference would allow the basketball season to continue with the IHSA support, the IHSA has no governing authority over Illinois School Districts, so the wisest choice for us is to follow the direction of the governing bodies and the Illinois State Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Each individual district has been advised by their insurance carrier to not participate in the IHSA proposed basketball season and follow the Governor, IDPH, and ISBE’s directives. A failure to do so would result in a lack of insurance coverage for the season thus placing the districts in a position of liability for violating IDPH’s mitigation standard.

We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of our students and coaches as we conduct the other winter sports within the guidelines set forth by the IDPH and ISBE. By following their guidance, we will reduce the potential transmission of COVID-19 at athletic events, so we will continue to abide by their directives when it comes to the safety of our staff and students.

Health and safety are the top priority of the conference, and we appreciate your support.

Sincerely,

NIC-10 Principals and Athletic Directors