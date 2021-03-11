NIC-10 Preview: Harlem and East are ready to go at it for the boys championship Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Winning the NIC-10 championship in boys basketball has been the ultimate goal this year in the conference, because with no postseason that’s all teams have had to shoot for. Eight teams have seen that goal disappear. The two left standing Harlem and East are ready to go at it Friday night.

Harlem is in the championship game by virtue of capturing the ‘A’ Division of the conference with a 9-3 record. East is in as the Division ‘B’ champion with an 11-1 record. Now it’s down to a one-game winner-take-all scenario and the teams say the excitement is genuine.

“It feels like we’re getting ready to play a Regional championship or a Sectional championship game,” said Harlem coach Mike Winters. “That’s what I love about it. It has that feel to it.”

“I like it. It’s fun. It think it’ fun for our kids,” said East coach Roy Sackmaster. “Going in knowing it’s the last game, knowing it’s a championship game, it makes it that much more exciting.”

The E-Rabs lost their opening game of the season to Jefferson. Since then they’ve won 11 straight games mostly by relying on their defense.

“We’re holding opponents to under 40 percent shooting,” said Sackmaster.

The E-Rabs’ winning streak began with a 73-56 win against Harlem on February 13.

“We came out and smacked them in the mouth,” said East guard Makarious ‘Biggie’ Luster’, “But I know Friday they’re going to come prepared. They’re going to throw some stuff at us that we’ve never seen before.”

The Huskies are concerned about East’s defense.

“They’re going to get up in you. They’re going to be there,” said Harlem senior Dominic Dawsey. “They’re not going to back away, so we’ve got to be ready for that.”

The Huskies also say East’s length at the guard position can pose problems and the E-Rabs crash the boards well, and then there’s the challenge of defending Luster.

“We’ve got to contain ‘Biggie,” said Winters. “He’s a great scorer. He scores in a lot of ways.”

Harlem’s balance is what catches the eye of Sackmaster.

“They’ve got so many different things they can throw at you, and they’ve got some kids that can shoot the basketball. They spread the floor well. They’ve got multiple guys that can get hot on you.”

East won a NIC-10 championship just two years ago. Harlem hasn’t won the conference since 1976-77 a year when there were no sports in the Rockford Public Schools.

“It’s been 40-something years and that one’s got an asterisk by it,” said Winters. “This one might have a little bit of an asterisk by it too, but we just talked to our guys about continuing to try to break down those walls and then make it easier for the next group that comes behind you.”

“We have one game, so we’ve just got to make the most of it,” said Dawsey.

East senior Paschens Harris feels the same way. “I’m looking forward to it, the last senior game, and I’m hoping to go out with a win.”

“I’m ready. I’m pumped up,” said Luster. “I can’t wait to get out here and perform and put on a show for everybody.”

The game Friday will tip-off at 6 p.m. at East. Only 25 spectators per school will be allowed in the gymnasium because of COVID-19 safety protocols. You can catch the highlights though on ‘Overtime’ Friday night live at 11 p.m. on FOX 39 and at www.mystateline.com