ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several Rockford area high school softball players have received All-State honors in Class 3A and Class 4A from the Illinois Coaches Association. Following is a list of them.
Note: Class 1A and 2A All-State teams were released last week and can be found at www.mystateline.com
(CLASS 3A)
Kailen Pro-Jr. INF. Freeport (1st team)
Tia Durst-Sr. DP Sycamore (2nd team)
Quinn Krzeminski-Fr. Catch Freeport (2nd team)
Addie McLaughlin-Soph. OF Sycamore (2nd team)
Kairi Lantz-Fr. C/INF Sycamore (3rd team)
McKyler Morris-Sr. INF Belvidere (3rd team)
Morgan Smardo-Sr. P/INF Rochelle (3rd team)
Brooklynn Snodgrass-Sr. INF Sycamore (3rd team)
Amber Wisely-Sr. P/INF Belvidere (3rd team)
(CLASS 4A)
Joscelyn Bennett-Sr. INF Hononegah (2nd team)
Aubrey Burbach-Sr. Catcher Harlem (2nd team)
Dani Franz-Jr. Catcher Hononegah (2nd team)
Alaina Schwanke-Jr. Pitcher Harlem (2nd team)
Alyssa Lowery-Jr. Pitcher Auburn (3rd team)
Abigail Race-Sr. Catcher Auburn (3rd team)
Briella Sendele-Sr. OF Hononegah (3rd team)
Amanda Williams-Sr. INF Hononegah (3rd team)
Jalyn Yakey-Sr. INF Auburn (3rd team)