ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Several Rockford area high school softball players have received All-State honors in Class 3A and Class 4A from the Illinois Coaches Association. Following is a list of them.



Note: Class 1A and 2A All-State teams were released last week and can be found at www.mystateline.com

(CLASS 3A)

Kailen Pro-Jr. INF. Freeport (1st team)

Tia Durst-Sr. DP Sycamore (2nd team)

Quinn Krzeminski-Fr. Catch Freeport (2nd team)

Addie McLaughlin-Soph. OF Sycamore (2nd team)

Kairi Lantz-Fr. C/INF Sycamore (3rd team)

McKyler Morris-Sr. INF Belvidere (3rd team)

Morgan Smardo-Sr. P/INF Rochelle (3rd team)

Brooklynn Snodgrass-Sr. INF Sycamore (3rd team)

Amber Wisely-Sr. P/INF Belvidere (3rd team)

(CLASS 4A)

Joscelyn Bennett-Sr. INF Hononegah (2nd team)

Aubrey Burbach-Sr. Catcher Harlem (2nd team)

Dani Franz-Jr. Catcher Hononegah (2nd team)

Alaina Schwanke-Jr. Pitcher Harlem (2nd team)

Alyssa Lowery-Jr. Pitcher Auburn (3rd team)

Abigail Race-Sr. Catcher Auburn (3rd team)

Briella Sendele-Sr. OF Hononegah (3rd team)

Amanda Williams-Sr. INF Hononegah (3rd team)

Jalyn Yakey-Sr. INF Auburn (3rd team)