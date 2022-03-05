ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — During the ‘Overtime’ season finale on Friday, Mar. 4, 2021, Scott Leber and David Greenberg listed their ‘Elite Eight’ Boys players for the NIC-10 conference.
Scott’s List
1. Owen Hart – Hononegah Guard – Senior
2. Mike Jones – Auburn Forward – Sophomore
3. Matthew Hoarde – East Guard/Forward – Junior
4. Ethan Andre – Belvidere North Guard – Junior
5. Rob Chaney – Auburn Guard – Senior
6. Dominic Commisso – Hononegah Center – Senior
7. Malachi Johnson – Guilford Guard/Forward – Sophomore
8. Kaleb Dixon – Freeport Guard – Senior
David’s List
1. Rob Chaney – Auburn Guard – Senior
2. Owen Hart – Hononegah Guard – Senior
3. Joey Appino – Boylan Guard – Senior
4. Matthew Hoarde – East Guard/Forward – Junior
5. Adrian Agee – Auburn Guard – Junior
6. Tristan Ford – Boylan Guard – Sophomore
7. Alex Wilson – Harlem Center – Senior
8. Randy Johnson – Jefferson Forward – Sophomore
For Scott and David’s reasonings for their ‘Elite Eight’ click on the media player above.