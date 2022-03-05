ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — During the ‘Overtime’ season finale on Friday, Mar. 4, 2021, Scott Leber and David Greenberg listed their ‘Elite Eight’ Boys players for the NIC-10 conference.

Scott’s List

1. Owen Hart – Hononegah Guard – Senior

2. Mike Jones – Auburn Forward – Sophomore

3. Matthew Hoarde – East Guard/Forward – Junior

4. Ethan Andre – Belvidere North Guard – Junior

5. Rob Chaney – Auburn Guard – Senior

6. Dominic Commisso – Hononegah Center – Senior

7. Malachi Johnson – Guilford Guard/Forward – Sophomore

8. Kaleb Dixon – Freeport Guard – Senior

David’s List

1. Rob Chaney – Auburn Guard – Senior

2. Owen Hart – Hononegah Guard – Senior

3. Joey Appino – Boylan Guard – Senior

4. Matthew Hoarde – East Guard/Forward – Junior

5. Adrian Agee – Auburn Guard – Junior

6. Tristan Ford – Boylan Guard – Sophomore

7. Alex Wilson – Harlem Center – Senior

8. Randy Johnson – Jefferson Forward – Sophomore

For Scott and David’s reasonings for their ‘Elite Eight’ click on the media player above.