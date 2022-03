ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — During the ‘Overtime’ season finale on Friday, Mar. 4, 2021, Scott Leber and David Greenberg listed their ‘Elite Eight’ girls players for the NIC-10 conference.

Scott’s List

1. Lily Esparza – Boylan Forward – Freshman

2. Brooklyn Gray – Auburn Guard/Forward – Senior

3. Carly LaMay – Hononegah Guard – Senior

4. Karley Colson – Jefferson Guard – Senior

5. Crystal Sotelo – Belvidere North – Senior

6. Lindsey Knuth – Guilford Forward – Junior

7. Haley Warren – Hononegah Guard – Senior

8. Sydney Donaldson – Guilford Forward – Junior

David’s List

1. Brooklyn Gray – Auburn Guard/Forward – Senior

2. Carly LaMay – Hononegah Guard – Senior

3. Haley Warren – Hononegah Guard – Senior

4. Lily Esparza – Boylan Forward – Freshman

5. Sydney Donaldson – Guilford Forward – Junior

6. Olivia Harter – Boylan Guard – Senior

7. Crystal Sotelo – Belvidere North – Senior

8. Karley Colson – Jefferson Guard – Senior

For Scott and David’s reasonings for their ‘Elite Eight’ click on the media player above.