No buzzer-beater required this time, Amboy girls roll against Eastland

AMBOY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– The Eastland and Amboy girls have a history of games that go down to the final buzzer. It happened last year in the Sectional Championship game. It also happened just this past Tuesday when Eastland won on a shot at the buzzer. But it was a different story Thursday night in the rematch at Amboy.

Amboy pulled away for a 66-52 victory. For highlights click on the media player.

