No buzzer-beater required this time, Amboy girls roll against Eastland

LENA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Evan England would not let the Lena-Winslow Panthers lose Wednesday night against Scales Mound. The senior nailed a 24-foot three pointer at the buzzer to lift Le-Win to a 59-54 win.

England also made a jumper from the corner at the half-time buzzer. He finished the game with 24 points. Luke Benson added 12 points for the Panthers. Lena-Winslow improves to 5-4 with the victory. Scales Mound is now 5-3.

Unfortunately we weren't able to be there for the game-winning shot at the final buzzer but we have plenty of other England highlights. Simply click on the media player.