No fans, but another NIC-10 win for conference leader Auburn against Belvidere North

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Fans were not allowed to attend the boys basketball games between Belvidere North and Auburn Wednesday evening. That was strictly a precaution following the shootings in the school parking lot Tuesday afternoon.



The Knights were able to perform at a high level without that homecourt support. They defeated the Blue Thunder 58-36. Auburn improves it’s conference record to 7-0. Overall the Knights are 13-3.



For highlights click on the media player.