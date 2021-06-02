North Boone cruises in regional opener against Genoa-Kingston

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — North Boone’s softball team had a great regular season and now the Vikings are off to a great start in the postseason. They defeated Genoa-Kingston 11-3 Wednesday in regional action.

Lexi Goodman was the winning pitcher. She recovered nicely after the Cogs scored three runs in the top of the first inning. The Cogs were shutout the rest of the game.

Danielle Goodman had three hits including a grand slam for North Boone. She drove in six runs. Kaitlin Stefek has three hits and she scored three runs.