POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–North Boone High School senior Chandler Alderman says playing baseball at the highest level has been a goal of his since he was a little kid. Part of that vision was realized Wednesday evening when he signed a national letter of intent with Division I Middle Tennessee State.



The Blue Raiders compete in Conference USA. Last season they finished with a record of 29-26 overall. In Alderman they’re getting a tall lefthanded pitcher whose fastball has been clocked as high as 88 miles per hour. Alderman already holds almost every single-season pitching record at North Boone including wins (7), strikeouts (96), and complete games (3). He also holds the single-game strikeout record of 17.



