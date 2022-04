BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–One of the Big Northern’s top softball teams took on one of the NIC-10’s top softball teams in a doubleheader Saturday. North Boone battled Belvidere and swept the Bucs.

The Vikings took game one 8-3 rallying from a 3-2 deficit by scoring six runs in the top of the seventh. They then carried that momentum over to game two and defeated the Bucs 13-2 in five innings.

