STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The softball season reached the end of the line for the Orangeville-Aquin Co-op team Monday. The Broncos lost their 1A Super-Sectional game to Peru St. Bede 6-1.

Three fielding errors proved costly for the Broncos. One was a wild overthrow to first by pitcher Leah Baker after she fielded a bunt in the bottom of the second inning. The ball caromed in foul territory down the right field line allowing two runs to score including the batter.

In the bottom of the third inning St. Bede showed its power when Reagan Stoudt slammed a home run to right field making it 3-0.

Orangeville never could get its bats going against Stoudt. The Broncos lost 6-1. They finish their season with a record of 30-3.