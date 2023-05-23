FORRESTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Forreston and Orangeville have made deep postseason runs the last couple years in girls’ softball. Forreston finished third in the state just last year. This year it’s perhaps Orangeville’s turn again to make a run at state.

Tuesday afternoon the Broncos, champions of the NUIC North, defeated the Cardinals, Champions of the NUIC South, 9-1 in a semifinal game at the Class 1A Forreston Sectional.

Orangeville was designated as the home team. The Broncos scored one run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by freshman Anicka Kraft. The Broncos scored five times in the bottom of the second. Laney Holland had a big two-run single. Meghan Carlisle and Kraft added RBI hits as well.

Orangeville struck for three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to extend its lead to 9-0. Megan Holder led off the inning with a home run. Carlisle later added an RBI triple, and freshman Anicka Kraft drove in another run with another hit.

Forreston did get on the board in the top of the seventh inning on a solo home run by senior Rylee Broshous. The key player in this game was Orangeville pitcher Leah Baker. She pitched all seven innings keeping in check a potent Forreston lineup that had been averaging 11 runs per game. She allowed just the one run.

Orangeville improves its record to 29-2. The Broncos will return to Forreston Friday to face either South Beloit or East Dubuque in the Sectional Championshp game.

Forreston ends its season with a record of 21-6. To see highlights of this game watch the media player above.