Orangeville softball loses state semifinal game, wins consolation game

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Orangeville Broncos knew their postseason softball journey would end Wednesday with a pair of games one way or another. They were hoping it would end with a pair of wins and a 1A state championship. Instead they split their two games and settled for a third place finish.

The Broncos lost their semifinal game to Illini Bluffs 6-3. The Broncos led 3-1 much of that game after scoring three times in the second inning. But Illini Bluffs put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth to grab a 4-3 lead. The Tigers added two more runs in the top of the seventh to make the ffinal score 6-3.

Orangeville’s normally stellar defense was a little off. The Broncos committed four errors leading to four unearned runs for Illini Bluffs. Tory Plowman pitched all seven innings for Orangeville. She allowed two earned runs and eight hits.

Orangeville manged only five hits in the game. McKayla Reimer and Meghan Carlisle each had two.

Orangeville shook off that loss and a couple hours later it won the consolation game by defeating Arthur Coop 10-5. Orangeville finishes the most successful softball season in school history with a 19-2 record.