Orangeville’s softball team headed to State

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Orangeville’s softball team has more games to play. The Broncos won the 1A Sterling Super Sectional Monday afternoon defeating Williamsfield ROWVA 11-4. That improves Orangeville’s record to 22-2.

That’s puts Orangeville in the State Semifinals. It’ll face Illini Bluffs Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Sports Complex. The winner of that game will play for the state championship at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday against the winner of the other semifinal game between Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond and Effingham St. Anthony.

For highlights of Monday’s Super Sectional game click on the media player.