‘Overtime’: Chatting with Stockton’s ultra-talented guard Tiana Timpe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — We carved out a few minutes in ‘Overtime’ this week to chat with Stockton senior guard Tiana Timpe. She’s been a four-year varsity player for Stockton.

Timpe has scored almost 2,000 points in her career. She’s been on a team that finished second in the state. She’s been a part of a whole bunch of victories. This season she led Stockton to a 15-1 record.

Next year at this time she’ll be playing ball in the MAC with Central Michigan. We discuss all that plus the rugged competition in the NUIC and her athletic family in this conversation.

To view the entire interview click on the media player.

