ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime.’



This week’s show features Big Northern Conference games between Dixon and Rockford Christian, Winnebago and Rockford Lutheran, and Stillman Valley against Byron.



We also cover all five NIC-10 boys games. There a look at the updated conference standings. Plus we’re joined by Jason Brunke the head coach of the NIC-10 champion Hononegah girls basketball team.



Regan features South Beloit’s superb sophomore Ross Robertson in our Spotlight Segment, and in our flashback we look at a young lady who once held the NIC-10 career scoring record.



To view this show now, watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ live on Fox 39 Friday nights at 11 p.m.