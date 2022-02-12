ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you their weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area.



This episode from Friday night, February 11 includes an interview with Rockford Lutheran boys coach Tom Guse and a Spotlight feature story on Hononegah’s Haley Warren.



There are also highlights from all the NIC-10 boys games Friday including Boylan’s win at Auburn. Plus boys highlights of the Stillman Valley-Winnebago game and the Durand-Pecatonica game and a look ahead to girls regional action.



To view this episode click on the media player. Watch for “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. no Fox 39. Each show is also rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a .m. on Fox 39.