‘Overtime’ February 12, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg launch into a new season over their high school basketball show ‘Overtime.’



The weekly half-hour show air’s on Fox 39 live Friday night’s at 11 p.m. It’s also rebroadcast Sunday morning’s at 9 a.m. on Fox 39. The show brings you game highlights, interviews, feature stories, a flashback segment and more.



On this week’s show we discuss the new NIC-10 Conference setup with the ten teams split into to divisions with Rockford East head coach Roy Sackmaster. We also spotlight the Auburn girls basketball team. The Lady Knights are hoping to repeat as NIC-10 champions.



We bring you highlights from Friday’s game between Rockford Lutheran and Rockford Christian, plus highlights from Pecatonica, North Bone, Dakota and Rochelle.



To view this program click on the media player.