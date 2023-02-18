ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest espisode of their high school basketball show ‘Overtime.’



This show features game highlights from Friday, February 17 including girls’ regional championship action and season-ending wins by boys teams at Rockford Lutheran and Rockford Christian.



We also interview Rockford Lutheran boys’ head coach Tom Guse, and we spotlight longtime Dakota coach Gary Huenefeld. To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch ‘Overtime’ on your televisions Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.