‘Overtime’: February 19, 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Here are the scores for boys and girls basketball for Saturday, February 20 from the 'Overtime' team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

Also watch for highlights of the following games this evening on WTVO 17/Fox 39 and at www.mystateline.com(Boys) Belvidere North at Harlem, Jefferson at Guilford, and Dakota at Pecatonica(Girls) Hononegah at Boylan

NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 58 Freeport 56East 82 Belvidere 31Harlem 51 Belvidere North 33 (Harlem 5-1 in NIC-10 play)Jefferson 57 Guilford 43 (J-Hawks 5-0 in NIC-10 play)

NUIC BOYSPecatonica 53 Dakota 32 (Hoffman 23 points)Aquin 63 Galena 55Orangeville 58 Lena-Winslow 41Eastland 58 Forreston 42 (Henze 31 points for Eastland)

AREA BOYSSouth Beloit 54 Our Lady of Sacred Heart 11

NIC-10 GIRLSHononegah 49 Boylan 19 (Clark 16 points for Hononegah)Auburn 80 Freeport 42 (Brooklyn Gray 34 points for Auburn)Rockford East 40 Belvidere 29

AREA GIRLSDakota 51 RR/SM 35Stockton 66 Polo 38 (Timpe 31 for Stockton, Stockton 6-0)South Beloit 41 North Boone 38