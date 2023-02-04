ROCKFORD, Il. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime.’



This week’s show includes the Hononegah girls’ NIC-10 clinching win over Boylan, plus Belvidere stunning Auburn at the Castle, the Boylan boys rolling, and Rockford Christian boys winning a tight one at Byron.



You’ll also see Regan’s interview with Eric Yerly the head coach of the Big Northern Champion Byron Lady Tigers, and you’ll see our spotlight story on Winnebago senior Campbell Schrank, plus a look at the seedings for the upcoming girls’ postseason tournament.



To view this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on your TV live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.