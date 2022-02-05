“Overtime” February 4, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you the latest in high school basketball in the Rockford area.



This weeks show includes highlights from Friday night, plus an interview with Boylan Lady Titans coach Paul Perrone who recently won his 500th career game. We also spotlight Pecatonica girls coach Tim Bukoski and his daughter Paige who’s been keeping stats since the age of five.



To view this episode click on the media player, and watch for “Overtime” live Friday nights at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.