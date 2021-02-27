‘Overtime’ Friday, February 26

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Here are the boys and girls high school basketball scores for Saturday, February 27 from the 'Overtime' team of Scott Leber and David Greenberg.

NIC-10 BOYSAuburn 57 Freeport 52Jefferson 50 Boylan 34 (Graham scores 21 for the J-Hawks)Guilford 50 Harlem 40East 55 Hononegah 47 (E-Rabs make a huge comeback for their 6th straight win)Belvidere North 46 Belvidere 33Freeport at East (Saturday night)

NUIC BOYSEast Dubuque 65 Eastland 48Galena 61 Polo 34

AREA BOYSDeKalb 62 Rockford Christian 48 (at Chuck Dayton Tournament-DeKalb)Indian Creek 60 Rockford Christian 50 (at Chuck Dayton Tournament-DeKalb)

NIC-10 GIRLSAuburn 65 Freeport 23Jefferson 57 Boylan 46 (Another big win in the restoration of lady J-Hawks basketball)Harlem 63 Guilford 46 (MacGregor 24 points, 9 rebounds)Belvidere North 48 Belvidere 15

NUIC GIRLSDakota 42 Pearl City 34 (Toelke 17 points)Pecatonica 61 Aquin 36

AREA GIRLSRockford Lutheran 63 Indian Creek 43Oregon 58 Forreston 47 (Drake 18 points, Lutz 17 points)