“Overtime” Friday, January 28, 2022

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –David and Scott bring you their weekly look at all things high school basketball with “Overtime.”

This show includes highlights of Boylan nipping Jefferson, Hononegah knocking off Jefferson, Auburn beating Harem and more. We also talk with the head coach of the 23-0 Sycamore Lady Spartans Adam Wickness, plus we feature Rockford Lutheran point guard Mikayla Huffine, and we check out Boylan girls coach Paul Perrone picking up his 500th career win.

To view the show click on the media player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories