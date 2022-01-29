“Overtime” Friday, January 28, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –David and Scott bring you their weekly look at all things high school basketball with “Overtime.”



This show includes highlights of Boylan nipping Jefferson, Hononegah knocking off Jefferson, Auburn beating Harem and more. We also talk with the head coach of the 23-0 Sycamore Lady Spartans Adam Wickness, plus we feature Rockford Lutheran point guard Mikayla Huffine, and we check out Boylan girls coach Paul Perrone picking up his 500th career win.



To view the show click on the media player.