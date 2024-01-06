ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their weekly look at high school basketball in the Stateline with “Overtime.”



This show includes highlights of all five NIC-10 boys’ games from Friday night including East’s overtime win against Boylan and Freeport’s victory against Belvidere North.



There are also highlights of the following boys’ games: Rock Falls at Byron, Dixon at Winnebago, Oregon at Rockford Christian.



On the girls’ side there are highlights of the following games: Lena-Winslow at Pecatonica, Hononegah at Auburn and Belvidere at Guilford.



Scott interview’s Matt Huels the head coach of the 13-0 Byron boys’ basketball team, and Regan gives us a heartfelt look at Aquin senior Megan Holder in our Spotlight segment. Holder is a three-sport standout who lost her father, an Aquin assistant coach, two years ago.



To watch this episode of “Overtime” watch the media player above and watch for “Overtime” on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on Friday nights.