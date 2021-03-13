‘Overtime’: Friday, March 12, 2021

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD Ill., (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their latest weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area.

This week was championship week in the NIC-10. We look back at the Rockford East boys NIC-10 championship clincher against Harlem, and the Hononegah girls’ NIC-10 championship clincher against Harlem.

We also spotlight Rockford Lutheran senior guard Zach Derus. He led the Crusaders to a 16-0 season. We also visit with Stockton senior All-State guard Tiana Timpe.

To view this week’s episode click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories