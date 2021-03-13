ROCKFORD Ill., (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their latest weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area.
This week was championship week in the NIC-10. We look back at the Rockford East boys NIC-10 championship clincher against Harlem, and the Hononegah girls’ NIC-10 championship clincher against Harlem.
We also spotlight Rockford Lutheran senior guard Zach Derus. He led the Crusaders to a 16-0 season. We also visit with Stockton senior All-State guard Tiana Timpe.
To view this week’s episode click on the media player.
‘Overtime’: Friday, March 12, 2021
ROCKFORD Ill., (WTVO/WQRF) — Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you their latest weekly look at high school basketball in the Rockford area.