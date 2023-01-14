ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you the latest in Rockford area high school basketball with ‘Overtime.’



Definitely a ladies’ theme in this episode with big girls battles between Stillman and Winnebago, and Orangeville against North Boone, plus lots of NIC-10 girls action.



We also interview Winnebago girls’ head coach T.J. Zambrovitz, and we feature Sycamore center Evyn Carrier in our spotlight segment.



We also have boys highlights between Byron and Genoa-Kingston, and Aquin against Durand. And we look at the latest NIC-10 boys standings, plus our flashback segment features a classic Auburn-Boylan boys game from the past.



To view this episode, watch the media player above and watch for ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 every Friday night at 11 p.m.