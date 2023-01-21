ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Scott Leber and Regan Holgate bring you Friday night’s high school basketball highlights, plus an interview with Rockford Christian boys coach Isaiah Johnson and a look at the shot clock which is being used on an experimental basis in Illinois at some holiday tournaments and shootouts.



To view this latest episode watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on the air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39.