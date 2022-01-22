“Overtime” January 21, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you their weekly high school basketball show “Overtime.”



This weeks show includes Auburn’s win over Hononegah in boys basketball. Plus the Hononegah girls staying undefeated in the NIC-10. This show also includes and interview with South Beloit coach Matt Stucky and a Spotlight feature story on Auburn senior guard Rob Chaney who overcame two torn ACLs.



To view this show now, click on the media player. And watch for it on TV Friday nights live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39/rebroadcast Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.