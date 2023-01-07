ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber mark the return of ‘Overtime’ with highlights from Friday’s high school basketball action. Games include East’s big win at Boylan; Freeport edging Belvidere North in overtime; Auburn knocking off Hononegah, and Jefferson getting its first conference win of the season over Harlem.



There are also girls NIC-10 games, plus boys’ games between Dixon and South Beloit, and Rockford Lutheran and North Boone.



We also interview Pecatonica boys head coach Bobby Heisler, and we see how the Harlem girls basketball team is remembering a former teammate who passed away last summer.



To watch this episode, watch the media player above, and watch for ‘Overtime’ on Fox 39 live at 11 p.m. on Friday nights.