“Overtime” January 7, 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford weekly half-hour high school basketball show returned Friday night, “Overtime.” Scott Leber and David Greenberg bring you up-to-speed on area hoops.



Their highlights Friday night include Boylan at Guilford, Harlem at Belvidere North, Belvidere at Hononegah, Stillman Valley at Rockford Christian and Rockford Lutheran at Oregon, plus the big Guilford-Boylan girls game.



Winnebago head girls basketball coach Judy Krause came on to discuss her 18-0 Indians who are ranked #1 in the state in Class 2A, and in our Spotlight Segment Boylan boys assistant coach Gordy Kasper shares his journey with cancer.



To view this show click on the media player. Watch “Overtime” each Friday night the remainder of the season live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is also rebroadcast Sunday morning at 9 a.m. on Fox 39.