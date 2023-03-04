ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Regan Holgate and Scott Leber bring you their latest episode of ‘Overtime.’ A look at all that’s happening in girls’ and boys’ high school basketball in the Rockford area.



This show includes highlights of Rockford Auburn, Rockford Lutheran and Scales Mound clinching sectional championships.



We catch up with the Byron Lady Tigers at the girls’ 2A State Tournament. We bring you a look at the local girls who received All-State honors this week from the Associated Press. We feature Rockford Lutheran point guard Walter Hill Jr. in our Spotlight Segment. We also bring you some moving images from this basketball season, and we list our ‘Terrific Trios’, our top three picks for the best players in our area for boys and girls.



