ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you their weekly recap of high school basketball in the Rockford area.



This week’s show includes highlights of the Rockford Lutheran-Rockford Christian Sectional Championship game; the DeKalb-Elgin Larkin Sectional Championship game and the Scales Mound-Sterling Newman Sectional Championship game. They also look ahead to the Winnebago girls weekend in Normal.



Scott and David also reveal their “Elite 8” NIC-10 players for the girls and the boys, and they name their small-school MVPs.



To view this episode click on the media player.