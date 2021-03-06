ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you the latest episode of ‘Overtime’ a look at boys and girls high school basketball in the Rockford area for the past week.
This week’s show includes an interview with Rockford East standout Markarious ‘Biggie’ Luster and a feature story on referee and former Jefferson J-Hawk star Dion Simpson. We also salute some local players who reached milestones this past week.
Click on the
‘Overtime’: March 5, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — David Greenberg and Scott Leber bring you the latest episode of ‘Overtime’ a look at boys and girls high school basketball in the Rockford area for the past week.