‘Overtime’ Play of the Week: Georgia Ballard eclipses 1,000 points in touching fashion

STILLMAN, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Wednesday, a touching moment between two typical conference rivals Stillman Valley Cardinals and Dixon Duchesses. Stillman senior Georgia Ballard suffered a season ending leg-injury earlier this season. Her total points scored for her career sat at 994. A day after having surgery for her injured leg, her coach arranged a special moment that Dixon signed off on.

To start the game, the Duchesses scored six uncontested points. At that point, Ballard hopped into the game on one leg, stood underneath the bucket, grabbed three in bounds passes from her typical rival, and laid all three in getting her to that 1,000 point milestone.

Ballard said she had come to realize that achieving that monumental moment was out of the reach of possiblity. She doesn’t want the story to be about her, rather the gesture that the Dixon team made.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that there’s that kindness in people’s hearts that can do something like this in this difficult time,” said Ballard. “I really want this to not be about me and have it be more about how amazing Dixon is and how amazing my team is to do something like this for me.”

Click the video above to see touching moment.