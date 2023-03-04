ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Walt Hill Jr. has never lost a Big Northern Conference game in his four varsity seasons with the Rockford Lutheran Crusaders.
The All-State point guard makes playing basketball look effortless whether he’s driving to the basket, leading a fastbreak or knocking down shots behind the arc.
Friday night had had a 19-point fourth quarter en route to a 35-point game leading the Crusaders to a 2A Sectional Championship in Johnsburg against Aurora Christian.
We shouldn’t be surprised. Basketball runs in the Hill family. Walt Hill Sr. was a standout player for Rockford’s Boylan Titans in the 1990s.
This week we feature Hill Jr. in our ‘Overtime’ spotlight segment. Watch the media player above to view this story.
